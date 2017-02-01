Nagaland puts off civic polls after violence leaves 2 dead; Judicial probe ordered

Nagaland chief minister T R Zeliang (File Photo) Nagaland chief minister T R Zeliang (File Photo)

After three weeks of stiff opposition by traditional tribal bodies that was followed by boycotts and bandhs, the Nagaland government on Wednesday finally put off elections to the state’s 32 municipal bodies and town committees after two persons were killed in police firing in Dimapur on Tuesday. The state government also announced a judicial probe into the incidents.

Meanwhile, tension continued to grip most towns of the state including Kohima as news of death of two youth in a firing in Dimapur and Longleng late Tuesday evening spread. Agitated groups also came out to protest in different towns a decision of the state government to go ahead with election in 12 towns on the basis of a High Court order.

On Wednesday however, an emergency cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister TR Zeliang asked the state election commission to withhold the election process in view of the prevailing situation and the sentiments of the people. “Keeping in view the sentiments of the people, and the prevailing situation, the Cabinet decided to ask the State Election Commission to withhold the ongoing process of elections,” an official statement quoting the cabinet meeting said in Kohima.

The state government also decided to set up a judicial inquiry commission to inquire into the incidents leading to the death of, and injury to, persons at Dimapur and Longleng on Tuesday evening and payment of ex-gratia to the victims. The two persons who were killed have been identified as Khriesavizo Metha and Bendangnungsang Ao.

Announcement of the civic bodies’ elections in December 2016 had triggered off strong protests from traditional tribal bodies which considered Article 234(T) – providing 33 per cent reservation for women – as an infringement upon Naga tradition and customs as protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution. Women groups under the banner of Nagaland Mothers’ Association (NMA) and Joint Action Committee for Women’s Reservation (JACWR) on their part have approached the Supreme Court.

Rajnath calls up Zeliang:

Meanwhile, union home minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called up state chief minister TR Zeliang and asked him to patiently convince the people of the state to accept the reality. “Singh told the chief minister that the decision taken by the state government to fulfil the constitutional obligation of holding elections to the civic bodies was not wrong at all, and advised him to patiently convince the people of the State to accept the reality,” an official press release in Kohima said.

While the union home minister enquired about the law and order situation in the state, chief minister Zeliang on his part briefed Singh about the unfortunate incidents that occurred on Tuesday evening and also about the decision of the Cabinet to withhold the polls, the press release said.