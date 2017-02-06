Naga outfits take our help for peace, deny us quota: Women candidates

Will never give in: Hukheli Wotsa. Source: Samudra Gupta Kashyap Will never give in: Hukheli Wotsa. Source: Samudra Gupta Kashyap

Elections to urban local bodies in Nagaland were cancelled Saturday in the wake of violent protests by tribal groups opposing the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women but Hukheli T Wotsa, a mother of four children and an independent candidate, refused to give in to pressure, even threats to excommunicate her.

“This election has been finally cancelled but I will continue to contest, even if there is no reservation for women,” Wotsa told The Indian Express.

“It is a fact that women have no role in decision-making in traditional Naga society. But times have changed and Naga society cannot afford to lag behind. Yes, I too want our tradition and custom to be strongly protected, but then women too must get space in the decision-making process.” A political science graduate, Wotsa was one of three in the fray for Ward No 19 of the Dimapur municipal council.

Admitting there was tremendous pressure to withdraw from the polls, Wotsa, who for nine years was president of the 50-year-old Naga Women’s Hoho of Dimapur, said she considered reservation for women a must.

“Empowerment of women is a global phenomenon, and Naga women should not be left disempowered. Reservation can bring about a lot of change, not just for Naga women but for the entire Naga society. But many people are yet to accept this. I think it will take time,” she said.

Her poll poster read: “Let me be the change you need.”

Asked why women did not come out in large numbers in support of 33 per cent reservation, Wotsa said conditions were not ripe. “That so many of us, majority of whom are independent candidates, did not withdraw despite such pressure and threat itself proves what we want. But asking women to come out on the streets in large numbers would have caused more friction and chaos. Women also want peace,” she said.

Wife of a senior government officer, Wotsa said the same traditional bodies, which cite Article 371 to oppose reservation for women under Article 243 (T), had taken the help of women in peace-building and conflict resolution in the troubled state.

“I was part of a peace-building delegation on four occasions to meet NSCN (IM) and NSCN (K) leaders in Thailand and Myanmar. But when it comes to women’s reservation, we are being deprived,” Wotsa said.

Katoli Sema, another candidate in the same ward who refused to withdraw despite pressure, said benefits of most government schemes do not reach majority of the women because there are no women members in elected urban bodies.

“Who will raise our concerns if we don’t do it ourselves? Look at the state assembly, it never had a woman MLA. Most political parties don’t encourage women to contest despite the fact that they maintain a women’s wing only to attract women voters,” Sema, also a graduate, said.

“Believe me, I did sign a declaration before the Sumi Hoho to withdraw. But when I saw that the other two candidates were reluctant, I too remained firm. I particularly did not want to let the Naga People’s Front candidate get elected unopposed,” said Sema, a mother of four girls and five boys.

She said she too wanted Naga tradition and culture protected “but not at the cost of women’s empowerment and by keeping women out of decision-making”.

K T Vilie, convenor of the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), a joint platform of tribal bodies opposing the election and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister T R Zeliang, said tribal bodies were not opposed to women contesting elections, but were against “a process that infringes upon Naga tradition and custom”.

“We have no problem if women contest the elections. But that cannot be at the expense of Naga tradition and custom. No Naga is opposed to women contesting elections. But there cannot be any quota, especially by invoking Article 243(T) of the Constitution. Once this is done, it will infringe upon traditional and customary rights of the Nagas as protected under Article 371(A) of the same Constitution,” Vilie said.