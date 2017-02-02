Violence spreads in Nagaland capital Kohima, Home Ministry to send central forces

Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur on Saturday.PTI Photo Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur on Saturday.PTI Photo

Violence erupted across Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Thursday over women reservation in Urban local bodies polls. The escalating violence, which has already left two people dead and several others injured, prompted the Home Ministry to send central forces to contain the law and order situation even as curfew and Section 144 continue to remain imposed in Dimapur and Kohima districts.

Youths armed with spears and machetes took to the streets to protest against the state government’s decision to hold polls on February 1 despite an earlier deal to postpone the election by two months.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has decided to withhold the election process to 12 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). “Keeping in view the sentiments of people, and the prevailing situation, the state cabinet decided to ask the State Election Commission (SEC) to withhold the ongoing process of elections to the ULBs,” an official release had said.

