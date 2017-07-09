Nagaland political crisis deepens as CM Liezietsu sacks 10 parliamentary secretaries

Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president and Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezitsu Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president and Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezitsu

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Sunday sacked 10 of his parliamentary secretaries as internal crisis within the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) government further widened, said an official. The latest development comes a day after former CM TR Zeliang had written to Governor PB Acharya, staking claim to form a new government. He also claimed that he has the support of 33 NPF legislators and seven Independent legislators.

Amid simmering demand for his removal, NPF supremo Liezietsu terminated four NPF legislators and six Independent legislators as parliamentary secretaries. To this effect, the Nagaland government has issued notifications terminating the appointment of Zeliang as Advisor (Finance) and Nuklotoshi as Advisor to Chief Minister.

Among those suspended include Home Minister Yanthungo Patton, Power Minister Kipili Sangtam, National Highway and Political Affairs Minister G. Kaito Aye, Forest and Environment Minister Imkong L. Imchen, besides, Shetoyi, Nuklutoshi, Deo Nukhu, Naiba Konyak, Benjongliba and former Chief Minister Zeliang.

Zeliang along with 41 legislators are currently camping at Borgos resort in Kaziranga National Park in Assam to discuss the transition of power. “All 41 of us are intact and we are waiting only for Governor Acharya to invite Zeliang to form the government,” Forest and Environment Minister Imkong L. Imchen was quoted as saying by IANS. Governor Acharya, who is in Maharashtra, is expected to return to Nagaland in a few days.

Liezietsu was elected as Chief Minister on February 22 this year after Zeliang stepped down in the wake of violent protest by tribal groups who vehemently opposed his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Nagaland is witnessing a fresh political turmoil at a time when Liezietsu is gearing up for the July 29 by-election from the Northern Angami-I assembly constituency.

