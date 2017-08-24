Nagaland NGO fighting corruption asks CM TR Zeliang to join Friday rally in Dimapur

Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang. (PTI photo) Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang. (PTI photo)

Prominent Nagaland NGO “Against Corruption & Unabated Taxation” (ACAUT), which has been campaigning against corruption in the state, has invited state chief minister TR Zeliang to join its public rally in Dimapur on Friday and make his stand clear on rooting out corruption from the state.

“ACAUT Nagaland invites the hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland and members of his council of ministers to speak at the rally in front of people gathered from all parts of the state, and lay down a road-map for combating corruption,” an appeal issued by the NGO in Dimapur said.

It also asked the chief minister to make a public announcement to stop the ongoing practice of withdrawal of funds from the state finance department for allegedly vague and suspicious projects believed to be running into thousands of crores of rupees.

In Nagaland, there has been large-scale siphoning of funds meant for roads and bridges, diversion of PDS items, backdoor appointments, wastage of public funds in buying luxury vehicles, ‘unclean’ general elections, and most importantly, corruption in the form of factionalism which has divided the Naga movement, ACAUT, in a statement alleged.

Describing the Friday rally as a “war against corruption”, the ACAUT statement said this rally would be one last chance to show to the world that Nagas stand united in solidarity against both corruption and factionalism which have destroyed the state. “There may be misgivings about the motive of the ACAUT in holding this rally, but it assures the people that the only motive that the ACAUT has is to usher in peace, self-esteem and dignity in our lives,” the statement said.

“Left with no dignity and in the eyes of fellow Indians and fellow Christians in India and abroad, Nagas are described as scoundrels where money has now become their idol and corruption their religion. This narrative has to end, once and for all. Now is the time to redeem our honor. But for this to happen, everyone, including all tribal bodies and organizations have to stand in solidarity with ACAUT and support the rally,” it said.

ACAUT had only recently unearthed a series of scandals in the state, the latest being the alleged release of two identical amounts of Rs 2854.97 lakh within a span of one month for construction of a bridge over the Tizit fiver on the Mon-Tizit Road in Mon district. It also alleged that several hundred crores of rupees have been released by the state government for payment of MGNREGA wages during 2016-17 amid complaints by job-card holders that they were getting only a few days work against a mandatory 100 days per year.

Founded in 2013, ACAUT has in the past four years also launched a campaign against “taxes” imposed by various factions of the NSCN on the common people. In June it had accused NSCN(IM) of demanding money from a construction company, which led to stalling of construction of the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane highway.

