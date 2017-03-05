An unequal contest

The Right fight: Nagaland descended into chaos following the announcement of elections to Urban Local Bodies with reservation for women. The Right fight: Nagaland descended into chaos following the announcement of elections to Urban Local Bodies with reservation for women.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) president, Shurhozelie Liezietsu, was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Nagaland on February 22, seemingly suggesting a return to normalcy in the state, which exploded, literally and figuratively, after the announcement of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The single narrative, interpreting the current crisis as a battle between the sexes, and erroneously stereotyping the Naga society as oppressively “patriarchal”, has led to acute consternation among the locals. The common refrain has been that as an egalitarian society, the Nagas have always protected and cared for its women, thereby eliminating any need for them to foray into the political arena through reservation. It’s a problematic viewpoint that has been further aggravated by the contention that the demand for reservation has come from a “few women claiming to represent all Naga women”. Some scholars such as N Jamir have pointed this out as a case of “mascu-surrogacy” in the Naga society, in which the woman becomes a mere instrument for furthering male power agendas. Several undercurrents exist in Naga society and women’s reservation has fallen prey to the manifestation of many of those. Some men also made statements to the effect that women be disallowed to contest in politics. When they found the balance tipped against their favour, says Akhum Longkumer from Kohima, they managed to tap into a “powerful and still prevalent sentiment, not of misogyny but desire for self-determination amongst Nagas.”

A general dissonance due to years of political ineptitude was muddied when the issue of “abhorrent” taxation and property rights was incorporated in the process. The reneging of a Church-brokered truce on January 30, which “in principle”, agreed to postpone elections for two months, acted as the last straw.

“Political rights are universal and open for every person. Women’s reservation is not a fight for the customary rights and it will automatically follow if the political rights are ensured. The two issues should not be mixed,” says one educator on conditions of anonymity.

Some women say they joined the bandh only to protest against the general state of affairs and the dilution of traditional rights such as taxation, and not against reservation. Ironically, the present situation gained momentum only after the women participated in large numbers in the “people’s movement”. In fact, many women and children fought only to support their customary rights, not for reservation. In 1969, Nagaland had two women candidates in the State Assembly election. Twelve more women contested in the Assembly elections intermittently in these 53 years of statehood. But apart from 1969, in all previous election years, the women candidates contested either as Independent candidates or on a national party ticket, with little or no significant presence in the state. “We are equal, but never equal, in the true sense of the term” says Imo, another educator.

Athien P, a social worker contesting the elections, says, “ I understand women’s issues, which is why I am contesting. Without reservation, I won’t have a chance. Many women were against the bandh but there was too much force and intimidation out there for them to speak out openly.”

Most women agree that the conflict over reservations should prompt Naga society to introspect and usher in a change in attitude. “This change must also happen from within classrooms where we need to talk about patriarchy and feminism, and how we can use these to change our society,” says a lecturer in Dimapur’s only government college.