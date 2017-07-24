Nagaland Governor P B Acharya to attend swearing in ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind

P B Acharya (File) P B Acharya (File)

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya on Monday left for Delhi to attend the swearing in of new President, Ram Nath Kovind, while Chief Minister T R Zeliang will be not be able to attend the function. The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be held on Tuesday in Delhi. Raj Bhavan sources said the swearing in ceremony of new Nagaland minister E E Pangteang was held early this morning as the Governor had to leave for Delhi.

Zeliang, interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the swearing in function at Raj Bhavan, said “I have to do some ‘home works’ and so will not be able to attend Kovind’s swearing in.”

