Nagaland government supports dialogue between Centre & NSCN (IM)

Governor P B Acharya on Tuesday said the Nagaland government supports the ongoing dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) and would strive for a final solution to the six-decades old Naga political issue. The Nagaland government has also recently constituted the ‘Political Affairs Mission’ to spearhead the Government’s efforts in this area, replacing the erstwhile Political Affairs Committee of the State Government, Acharya said while addressing the budget session of the Nagland assembly.

Acharya said the state government would continue to strive to work for a final solution to the more than six decades old Naga political issue in a peaceful, inclusive and honourable manner.

The Governor also to NSCN (K) to resume ceasefire with the Centre in the larger interest of the Nagas.

Acharya said the Nagaland government faced various problems in conducting elections to Urban Local Bodies in the state.

He recalled that the elections, notified on December 1 last year were opposed by several tribal bodies and groups, leading to violence and the elections being ultimately declared null and void, keeping in view the overall situation and the sentiments of the people.

He said the opposition to elections was on the ground that the 33 per cent reservation for women in Urban Local Bodies infringed Article 371-A of the Constitution.

The Governor condoled the lost of two precious lives in the ensuing violence in Dimapur while also expressing that functioning of Government offices was disrupted due to bandhs during the agitation.

He informed the House that a judicial inquiry is being ordered to inquire into the matter while also asserting that the Government will hold consultations with all the stakeholders, the civil societies and the tribal bodies for arriving at consensual approach towards Urban Local Bodies elections and related matters at the right time.

On the International border fencing at Pangsha and Noklak, he said through the collective efforts of the civil society organisations, State and Central Government, it has been possible to impress upon the Myanmar Government to stop the border fencing work.

Highlighting the policies and programmes, achievements and plans of the government, the Governor said the State Government took a major step towards charting a clear road map for development by bringing out the Nagaland Vision 2030 last year.

