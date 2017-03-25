Nagaland government for early solution to Naga political problem

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu Friday said the state government has to go on a “mission mode” and hold “hard talks” with Naga underground groups for an early solution to the vexed Naga political problem.

“As a party and government, we fully support the ongoing peace talks, but solution should be honourable and inclusive,” said Liezietsu while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the Assembly on March 21.

Acknowledging the “bold decision” taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the Naga problem, Liezietsu said: “It is time for us all to work hard and be more aggressive to solve our Naga political problem.

“We are very firm in our stand — that we keep equal distance from all these underground organisations in the state,” Liezietsu, who is also the president of the ruling Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), said.

He said NPF and the state government have been playing the role of facilitator to the Naga peace talks. “That (role of facilitator) alone will not be sufficient but now the government has to be more aggressive and tell them (Naga underground) the truth.”

The government must have “hard talks” with all the factions, he said adding whenever the government met them they have said that their goal is sovereignty of the Naga people.

“But despite the same goal, they are fighting and killing one another. We are grateful to Forum for Naga Reconciliation for initiating and stopping the killing between the factions.”

He said despite the problems faced by Naga people, it is important for them to see where their future lies. “We may be from different factions, political parties and different sections but when the goal is same, it is important for us to understand the ground realities and come together and make efforts to go ahead towards the solution.”

The chief minister said all the members of the assembly carry the mandate of the people. “If all of them can come together, have the same opinion and speak the same thing there is high chance for them to bring together our people, even the underground groups,” he said.

Referring to the steps taken by his government, Liezietsu said the Political Affairs Committee was changed to Political Affairs Mission after he assumed office. “We feel that we have to go on mission mode and be more aggressive from now on.”

After the ongoing assembly session is over, the government would meet “friends” from the different factions.

He said the state government met the prime minister, union home minister, the minister of state for home, the interlocutor for Naga peace talks and the national security advisor and told them that the Naga problem should be solved early.

