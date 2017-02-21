Nagaland gets new CM: Is the crisis really over?

The resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and selection of veteran politician Shurhozelie Liezietsu to fill up that vacancy has definitely brought to an end one phase of the crisis in the hill state. The resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and selection of veteran politician Shurhozelie Liezietsu to fill up that vacancy has definitely brought to an end one phase of the crisis in the hill state.

The resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and selection of veteran politician Shurhozelie Liezietsu to fill up that vacancy has definitely brought to an end one phase of the crisis in the hill state. But looking beyond, it becomes evidently clear that Shurhozelie would also face the same kind of situation if the state government does not find out a way to assure the tribal communities in the state that Naga tradition and customs as protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution continued to remain so.

The trouble that Zeliang had landed in resulting in his resignation was not triggered by any demand for finding a new chief minister; instead it was the decision that the Nagaland State Assembly took to repeal one of its earlier decisions and hold urban local bodies’ election by providing 33 per cent reservation for women that had set off a series of unprecedented incidents in the last three weeks.

Zeliang’s exit does not undo the decision to do away with the 33 per cent quota for women under provisions of Article 243(T) – considered to be a provision which, if implemented in Nagaland, leads to infringement of Naga tradition and customs as protected under Article 371(A). The two agitating platforms – Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) – have clearly stated that only one part of their demands has been met. The government and the state assembly will also have to do away with that particular provision (33 per cent women’s quota) of the Nagaland Municipal Act in order to ensure protection of tradition and customs.

Even before taking over as the new Nagaland chief minister, Shurhozelie has made it clear that he does not have a magic wand to solve all the issues at once. “I cannot do magic even if I take over but I have a strong feeling that together we can achieve our goal, together we can do it. God willing and with the full support of all of you, I will do my best to see that we work together to bring back normalcy to our land and society. A lot of damage has been done to the fair name of Nagaland and our economy has been adversely affected in the last few weeks. But I hope good sense will prevail so that people can come together and rebuild our society,” Shurhozelie said in a statement in Kohima after being chosen the new DAN Legislature Party leader on Monday.

Zeliang on his part has not only heaved a sigh of relief that the NPF and DAN legislators finally raised their hands in favour of Shurhozelie, but also showered praise on the veteran leader “for having been the fatherly figure all through these tumultuous months.”

For Shurhozelie, as had also happened with Zeliang, former chief minister Neiphiu Rio would continue to remain a politician to be kept a watch on. Rio, who had handed over the mantle to Zeliang when he got elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014, was about nine months ago expelled from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) for his alleged anti-party activities. Despite that Rio had landed up in an informal meeting of the NPF legislators in a resort in Kaziranga last weekend, one that had exerted the final pressure on Zeliang to quit.

Rio, in fact, was on the verge of being chosen the new NPF and DAN Legislature Party leader on Monday, but for a “technical” problem, that being the regional party’s decision of May 2016 to expel him. Several hill states in the Northeast – including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland – have a history of frequent change and toppling of governments. In Nagaland, Shurhozelie will be the third chief minister of the DAN-III government that took charge in 2013. It will all depend upon how the 81-year old Shurhozelie uses his experience to ensure that there is no change of guards in Nagaland till 2018.