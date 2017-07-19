Nagaland crisis: CM Liezietsu fails to turn up for floor test, Guv invites Zeliang for swearing-in today

Nagaland crisis: State Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to show up for the floor test today at Kohima. PTI Photo Nagaland crisis: State Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to show up for the floor test today at Kohima. PTI Photo

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on Wednesday invited former chief minister TR Zeliang to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state today at 3:00 pm, as acting Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and his supporters failed to turn up for the floor test in the state assembly. The governor has asked Zeliang to prove majority on or before July 22.

The development comes hours after Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu and his supporters failed to turn up for the special emergent session of the state assembly in Kohima on Wednesday morning, with his opponents describing it as an act of conceding defeat.

Chief Minister Liezietsu and eleven legislators of Naga People’s Front (NPF) failed to turn up in the state assembly even as the House was called to order at 9:30 am as per the directive issued by Governor PB Acharya’s on Tuesday evening, Forty-seven other legislators, including four BJP and seven Independents, were however present, waiting for the chief minister to propose a floor test.

