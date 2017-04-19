Nagaland erects memorial monolith to mark sacrifice of Naga Labour Corps in World War 1

The Nagaland government is erecting a memorial monolith to mark the role and sacrifice of the Naga Labour Corps that was raised exactly 100 years ago and sent out to France to take part in the First World War, with chief minister Shürhozelie Liezietsu unveiling it in Kohima on Saturday.

“This year is the 100th Year Anniversary of the participation of the Naga Labour Corps in the First World War in France. Around 2000 Nagas seemed to have been recruited for what was designated as the Naga Labour Corps, and numbered as the 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th (Naga) Labour Companies. Of them, the 35th Company was dispatched on April 21, 1917 for France, and they sailed for that country on April 26,” an official press release issued on Wednesday in Kohima said.

The services of this Naga Labour Company were particularly utilised in Mametz, Le Transloy, Haute Avesnes, Contalmaison and Guillemont for carrying out salvage work, road repairs among others in the First World War. After the War, the 35th Company moved to Marseille in April 1918, from where they embarked for India at the end of May arriving back in India in June 1918, it said.

Their participation in the First World War opened up new horizons for the young Nagas, some of whom, on their immediate return from Europe in 1918 established the Naga Club, a socio-political organisation that played a crucial role in establishing the Naga political identity in later decades.

“Through their exposure during the First World War, the Nagas realized the need to organize and unite themselves, and on their return from France, some of them formed a socio-political association called the Naga Club with branches in Kohima and Mokokchung in 1918. In 1929, the Naga Club sent a representation to the Simon Commission asserting for the right of self-determination, in the event the British leaves India,” the official press release said. Thus, the state of Nagaland has its direct bearings to the Naga Labour Corps of First World War, and their brave venture must be remembered appropriately for posterity.

While there is no known memorial to commemorate the valuable contributions of the young Nagas who happened to be part of the First World War, during which many died fighting in France, the state government has decided to mark their contribution on the occasion of the 100th year of their departure for France, in the shape of a memorial monolith, it said.

The memorial monolith that is being set up in a hillock opposite the Red Cross Building in the heart of Kohima, a city that was witness to one of the greatest battles of the Second World War, will be unveiled by chief minister Shürhozelie Liezietsu on Saturday.

