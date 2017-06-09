Nagaland encounter: All three militants from ULFA, says police

All three militants killed in the encounter with security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district on Tuesday were members of the anti-talk faction of ULFA headed by Paresh Barua, said police, adding that all three hailed from Assam’s Charaideo district, located on the Assam-Nagaland border.

Charaideo SP Jitmal Doley said the three were identified as Akani Baishya, Dikom Konwar and Phanindra Asom. “All the three have been members of the ULFA for quite some time. While Phanindra has been an ULFA member for over 13 years, Akani joined the outfit in 2008 and Dikom in 2011,” SP Doley told The Indian Express.

The SP also said that while 15-20 youths from the district have been with the ULFA for the past 10-15 years, the outfit has been trying to recruit more boys of late. “However, there is no information about anyone joining the outfit in the past three years,” he claimed.

Local MLA Topon Kumar Gogoi said: “Charaideo is a backward district with very high school dropout and unemployment rates… I have advised the government and the Army to conduct pre-recruitment training programmes for security forces, so that the youth are not lured away by the militant groups.”

