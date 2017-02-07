Nagaland crisis: Congress demands President’s Rule

Amid widespread agitation in Nagaland over 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies, the Congress on Monday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state followed by early elections.

“This DAN (Democratic Alliance of Nagaland) government is a failure. It is not sensitive to the people’s demands. It has lost the moral right to be in office. We demand immediate dismissal of this government and imposition of President’s Rule, followed by early polls,” K Therie, state Congress president said Monday.