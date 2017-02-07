Nagaland crisis: CM T R Zeliang to meet tribal outfits

Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur. PTI Photo Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur. PTI Photo

With pressure mounting on him to resign following recent developments centered round the urban local bodies’ elections, Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang has called a meeting of all tribal bodies Wednesday to find out ways to resolve the current impasse.

Zeliang’s earlier efforts, which included declaring the polls “null and void” and asking the Prime Minister to immediately pass an ordinance and later amend Part IX-A of the Constitution to exempt Nagaland while holding municipal polls, have failed to convince the agitating tribal groups.

Watch What Else Is making News

The tribal bodies feel that holding elections to the urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women would infringe upon Naga traditions.

The Chief Minister has invited representatives from all Hohos (tribal groups) to the meeting to be held on Wednesday. These include Naga Hoho, Eastern Naga People’s Organisation, Angami People’s Organisation, Ao Senden, Chakhesang Public Organisation and Nagaland Gaonburra Association.

Two newly constituted forums, Nagaland Tribes Action Committee and Joint Coordination Committee, have called for Zeliang’s resignation. Naga Hoho, the apex traditional tribal body of the state, has joined the chorus, asking the Chief Minister and his entire cabinet to “gracefully resign.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Naga Hoho said the government had lost its moral right to remain in office.

“The present government does not listen to the voice of the people, can treacherously betray its own commitments made in the presence of our highest sacred institution, and even goes to the extent of taking the lives of the son of the soil,” it said.

The statement held Zeliang’s government responsible for the recent incidents of violence.