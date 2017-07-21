Nagaland CM TR Zeliang wins trust vote with support of 47 MLAs

Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo)

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has won the trust vote with the support of 47 out of 59 MLAs on Friday. The development comes two days after the then CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu and his supporters failed to turn up for the special emergent session of the state assembly in Kohima on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, after Zeliang’s claim of majority support, the Governor had directed the chief minister on July 11 and 13 to take a floor test by July 17. Liezietsu moved the High Court, contending that it was an “ex facie unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary” order that violated the basic features of the Constitution. The court had put the floor test order on hold on Friday. But on Tuesday it dismissed Liezietsu’s contentions as “not tenable”.

The court had rejected his prayer for granting “sufficient time” for the floor test, as the chief minister is contesting a by-election on July 29. “However, the matter is left to the wisdom of the Governor to take a decision on the same after proper application of mind,” the court held.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd