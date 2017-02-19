Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang steps down amid quota row

TR Zeliang. (File Photo) TR Zeliang. (File Photo)

Amid growing demand for his ouster, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Sunday announced his decision to step down from office. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed Zeliang was stepping down and a consensus leader will be chosen Monday morning. The ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) will hold an emergency meeting at 10 am on Monday for the same. CM Zeliang has been under fire for his handling of the protests against quota for women in urban local bodies and the violence that followed.

On Saturday, over 40 legislators of NPF moved to a resort in Kaziranga National Park in neighbouring Assam, seeking the ouster of Zeliang. The MLAs want him to be replaced by Neiphiu Rio, a former Chief Minister who is now a Lok Sabha MP. Rio, who was expelled from the NPF last year, reached Kaziranga late Saturday night and met the MLAs. To save the NPF-led government in the state, the MLAs want Rio back.

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly has no Opposition. All are members of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) — 49 NPF, 4 BJP and 7 Independents. DAN legislature party is also expected to meet on Monday at 11 am.

Zeliang was under tremendous pressure to quit with two public bodies — Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) — enforcing an indefinite bandh in the state since last Monday. They blame the Chief Minister for the violence that rocked the state after two persons died in police firing on a crowd protesting 33 per cent reservation for women in elections to urban local bodies.

