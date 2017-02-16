Nagaland CM TR Zeliang in Delhi to plead against President’s Rule in state

Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo)

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Thursday evening rushed to New Delhi to apprise the Centre about the latest situation in the state arising out of the indefinite bandh called by several organisations, and plead with the prime minister not to impose President’s Rule in the state.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sensing that the Centre was contemplating imposition of President’s Rule in the state, Nagaland chief minister Zeliang said it (PR) would not solve the social unrest that the state was currently going through. He is in New Delhi to meet prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Rajnath Singh among others in view of the prevailing situation in Nagaland.

An official press release issued by the chief minister’s office said chief minister Zeliang, along with governor PB Acharya arrived the national capital New Delhi late Thursday evening “to appraise the Centre about the factual prevailing condition in the State and to insist with the Centre not to impose Central Rule in Nagaland.”

The chief minister and the governor who arrived in New Delhi in the backdrop of certain political developments in the last 24 hours “are more alarmed with the likelihood of imposition of President’s Rule by the Centre, which will not solve the social unrest that the State is going through right now,” the statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

Normalcy has been seriously affected across the hill state due to a daily 9-to-5 bandh called for an indefinite period by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), both of which have demanded resignation of chief minister Zeliang. The two bodies have held Zeliang responsible for the recent incidents of violence and death of two youth in protests against the government’s attempt to hold urban local bodies’ elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The two organisations – which are backed by the traditional tribal bodies – have complained that holding urban local bodies’ election under provisions of Article 243(T) of the Constitution would infringe upon Naga tradition and customs protected under Article 371(A) of the same Constitution.