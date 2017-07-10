Nagaland CM’s son rejects cabinet-rank post to save father’s chair

Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president and Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezitsu Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president and Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezitsu

Even as former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang has rushed to New Delhi to apprise to garner support from the BJP top leadership to oust present chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu and get himself back in that office, Khriehu Liezietsu, the chief minister’s son on Monday rejected a cabinet-rank advisor’s post he was offered 14 days ago.

“While appreciating you for appointing me as Advisor on June 27, convey my regret to you that I will not be able to accept the assignment given to me due to my other pressing public assignment,” a letter sent by Khriehu Liezietsu to chief minister Shurhozelie, said. Chief minister Shurhozelie on his part put a note on it saying “Chief Secretary may accept and take necessary action.”

It was the appointment of Khriehu Liezietsu as advisor on June 27 that had triggered off discontentment among a sizeable section of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) ministers and MLAs, which led to former chief minister TR Zeliang garner support of 41 of the 59 MLAs of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) and staking claim to form a new government under his leadership in the state.

Khriehu Liezietsu, who was a legislator from the North Angami-I assembly constituency, had resigned a few weeks ago to facilitate election of his father and present chief minister Shurhozelie to the state assembly. But even as Khriehu Liezietsu had resigned, he was appointed an advisor to the chief minister, which irked majority of the NPF legislators so much they accused Shurhozelie of nepotism and adopting undemocratic means and asked him to step down.

“Shurhozelie has massacred the very fabric of a democratic institution by forcefully clinging to the CM’s chair with the support of just 10 MLAs. He is not an elected member of the House. Yet the members of the present House graciously made him the chief minister for a period ofsix months only. But during this short period his true colours of power-mongering and nepotism has been completely exposed,” a statement signed by 41 MLAs including former chief minister Zeliang said on Monday.

The 41 MLAs demanding Shurhozelie’s resignation and appointment of Zeliang in his place, also accused the chief minister of using his powers as president of the ruling NPF and resorting to “all undemocratic and inconceivable methods of a dictator” bys suspending MLAs and ministers who are elected representatives of the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd