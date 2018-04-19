Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio meets Rajnath Singh, discusses security situation

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various issues concerning the state. During the 20-minute meeting, the chief minister apprised the home minister of the security situation in the Northeastern state and the issues on which the state government requires the Centre’s support such as improvement of police infrastructure, a spokesperson said.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Nagaland government attended the meeting.

