Nagaland CM fails to turn up for floor test, House adjourned

Nagaland Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to turn up for the floor test as directed by Governor P B Acharya a day before. Liezietsu was asked to prove his majority after former chief minister T R Zeliang claimed he has the support of 43 MLAs in the 59-member House.

Zeliang was present in the house on Wednesday, along with the rebel NPF MLAs and his followers. Speaker Imtiwapang said the proceedings of the House would be reported to the Governor.

On Tuesday, the Governor had asked Imtiwapang to call an emergent special assembly session at 9.30 am to test the majority support of the Liezietsu-led government. Earlier, the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court dismissed the CM’s plea to stay the governor’s directive asking him to take the floor test by July 15. Liezietsu had filed the petition on July 14 and the court had issued an interim order staying the governor’s directive till July 17.

Zeliang, who was forced out of office in February, following protests over holding of urban local bodies election with 33 per cent reservation for women, is leading the rebellion against his successor Liezietsu. Four BJP legislators and Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu also submitted a letter to the Governor extending support to Zeliang. BJP is in a pre-poll alliance partner of the NPF and a member of the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government in the state.

