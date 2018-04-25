Nagaland CM asks Village Development Boards to use technology

“We need to adapt to the rapid ever changing facets of development,” he said. (Photo by SubhaMoy Bhattacharjee) “We need to adapt to the rapid ever changing facets of development,” he said. (Photo by SubhaMoy Bhattacharjee)

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has asked Village Development Boards (VDBs) and village councils to use technology to improve the quality of implementation of schemes and projects.

The use of technology by the VDBs will benefit villagers and reduce spillage at various levels, Rio said at the state level conference of VDBs and Village Councils Tuesday.

The chief minister urged the VDBs to ensure that all VDB secretaries are well educated and literate and conversant with IT and ITes.

“We need to adapt to the rapid ever changing facets of development,” he said.

Funds should not be diverted by the VDBs for recovery or payment of community loans nor used for contrition/repair, maintenance of churches, temples, or mosques buildings, he said.

As the VDB handle enormous amount of fund, Rio suggested that the Rural Development department frame rules and procedures for handing over charge of VDB secretaries since the tenure is just three years.

Considering the vast amount of record keeping required at the block and VDB level, a stringent methodology has to be evolved immediately to ensure transparency and accountability, the chief minister said.

