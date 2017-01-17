Nagaland civic polls: 72 more withdraw as boycott threat continues

Faced with threats of being boycotted, 72 more candidates comprising of both party nominees and independents on Tuesday withdrew from the Nagaland urban local bodies’ election slated for February 1, thus leaving 395 in the fray. (Source: Express Photo) Faced with threats of being boycotted, 72 more candidates comprising of both party nominees and independents on Tuesday withdrew from the Nagaland urban local bodies’ election slated for February 1, thus leaving 395 in the fray. (Source: Express Photo)

Faced with threats of being boycotted, 72 more candidates comprising of both party nominees and independents on Tuesday withdrew from the Nagaland urban local bodies’ election slated for February 1, thus leaving 395 in the fray. Various tribal bodies have opposed the election because of 33 per cent reservation for women. Official sources in Kohima confirmed that with 72 more candidates withdrawing their nominations, altogether 140 had withdrawn as the last date for withdrawal ended on Tuesday afternoon. While election was announced for 32 town and municipal councils, not a single nomination was submitted for six councils because of the boycott call.

Details of party affiliation of the candidates who withdrew from the race however were not immediately available. While Naga Hoho – the apex body of different Naga tribes – and other traditional bodies called for a boycott by saying that reservation for women would infringe upon Naga tradition and custom, the NPF government has clarified that municipal bodies anyway did not come under purview of traditional tribal law. As pressure mounted on the candidates to withdraw, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) and its ally BJP have issued stern warning of disciplinary action against those candidates who withdrew. The Congress, which has the least number of candidates has in its part asked the government to postpone the election in view of opposition from the tribal bodies.