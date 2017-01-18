Nagaland civic polls 72 more withdraw as boycott threat continues

More than 70 candidates on Tuesday withdrew their nominations ahead of municipal elections in Nagaland following threats from various tribal bodies. Naga Hoho, the apex body of Naga tribes has called for a boycott of the election to protest against 33 per cent reservation for women in the election. It has threatened to ex-communicate those who will defy its diktat.

Sources in Kohima confirmed that 72 more candidates have withdrawn their nominations leaving 395 contestants. This took the number of candidates who have withdrawn to 140. Details of party affiliation of the candidates who withdrew were not available. Naga Hoho has said that quota for women would infringe upon Naga tradition and custom.