Nagaland CM TR Zeliang, DAN want Naga issue solution before Christmas

Less than three months in hand for the next assembly elections in the state, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) have sought a final solution to the vexed Naga political problem signed before Christmas. The assembly elections in Nagaland are likely to be held in February.

Zeliang, who met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the national capital on Sunday, termed the Naga imbroglio as “mother of all unresolved challenges” in the Northeastern region, and said it was imperative to resolve it to ensure a long-lasting peace in the region. “Given the progress made and especially with the involvement of the six NNPG groups along with NSCN(IM) in the talks, this is the most opportune time for solution,” Zeliang said.

Chief Minister Zeliang, who was accompanied by 11 cabinet ministers, four advisors and the state’s lone Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio, also told Doval that with Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh having BJP governments in power, this was also the right time for a final settlement to the Naga issue. The Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) originally comprised of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and BJP. But with a split in the NPF, 10 legislators of the NPF including former chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu are currently in a different camp.

Zeliang also told Doval that while exactly 20 years have passed since the government of India had signed a ceasefire with the NSCN(IM) and began formal peace talks, it was important that the settlement is reached before the elections. In August 2015, New Delhi had signed a Framework Agreement with the NSCN(IM), following which the Centre last month also got six other factions on board.

“Given the progress made and especially with the involvement of the six Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) along with NSCN (IM) in the talks, this is the most opportune time for a solution,” Zeliang told Doval, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

While Zeliang and his team pressed for a final solution before Christmas, they also suggested that the solution could be finalised latest before the state assembly elections. “With the state scheduled to have assembly polls early next year, it is important that settlement of Naga political issue is done before the elections,” the statement quoting the chief minister said.

