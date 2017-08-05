Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang seeks disqualification of ten NPF MLAs

In the petition filed yesterday, Zeliang pleaded that 10 NPF MLAs be declared as disqualified under paragraph 2(1)(b) of the tenth schedule as they absented themselves from the July 19 emergency session of the Assembly, violating the whip of the party. (Photo:PTI) In the petition filed yesterday, Zeliang pleaded that 10 NPF MLAs be declared as disqualified under paragraph 2(1)(b) of the tenth schedule as they absented themselves from the July 19 emergency session of the Assembly, violating the whip of the party. (Photo:PTI)

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang has filed a composite disqualification petition to the state Assembly speaker against ten NPF legislators. In the petition filed yesterday, Zeliang pleaded that 10 NPF MLAs be declared as disqualified under paragraph 2(1)(b) of the tenth schedule as they absented themselves from the July 19 emergency session of the Assembly, violating the whip of the party.

Zeliang stated that the ten NPF legislators were fully aware of the sitting of the House as proper communication were made to them. Zeliang was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on July 19 after 47 MLAs, including 36 NPF legislators, rebelled against incumbent Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Zeliang won the trust vote on July 21.

The ten NPF legislators are Kiyanilie Peseyie, Y Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Kuzholuzo Nienu, Yitachu, C L John, Thonwang Konyak, P Longon, R Tohanba and Torechu.

