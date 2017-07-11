Nagaland: BJP pushes for quick end to NPF crisis

Nagaland map representational image Nagaland map representational image

With internal strife in the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a key BJP ally in the Northeast, leading to a political turmoil in Nagaland, a concerned saffron party is pushing its leaders to resolve it at the earliest since the crisis can adversely affect the coalition’s prospects in state elections due early next year, sources said. BJP leaders called the political crisis an internal “power struggle” in the NPF.

The flashpoint emerged after former Chief Minister T R Zeliang claimed support of most MLAs in the Assembly to form a government, replacing the incumbent, Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Zeliang had expressed desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek the Centre’s support for his political adventure but no meeting has taken place so far. The state Assembly’s tenure ends on March 13,.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App