Nagaland: AYO volunteers lock gate of secretariat and assembly building 

Nagalnd Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister T R Zeliang (File Photo)

Volunteers of Angami Youth Organisation (AYO), a tribal youth organisation on Saturday locked the main gate of the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, state Assembly building and some government offices in Kohima demanding that Chief Minister T R Zeliang and his cabinet colleagues resign as demanded by NTAC. AYO volunteers went around various areas of Kohima locking the main gates of the government offices and sealing them with a tag of the organisation, claimed AYO President Neinguvoto Krose. District administration officials confirmed that some buildings have been locked by the AYO volunteers.

Watch what else is making news:

Earlier in the day educational institutions, banks, business establishments and shops had opened in the state capital. The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) Kohima, after the funeral service of two youths killed in police firing, had announced on Friday that bandh against the functioning of state government offices and vehicles will continue even though restrictions on the general public and other private activities would be allowed.

With business activities kicking off after five days of bandh, long queues were seen at petrol pumps and shops and markets. The bandh against the state government will continue till the three-point charter of demand is fulfilled in toto, NTAC Kohima had said. AYO was entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the bandh against the government by NTAC Kohima and Angami Public Organisation, an apex body of tribal organisations in the state, he claimed.

Krose claimed that AYO will not allow any government office in the state capital to function till the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues step down as demanded by NTAC Kohima. Meanwhile, in Dimapur volunteers enforcing the bandh under Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and other tribal organisations of the district allegedly damaged a vehicle in Chumukedima.

They claimed that the vehicle was government registered so the volunteers punctured the tyres and also smashed the windshields of the vehicle. On February 2, violent mobs had set afire government offices and vehicles in Kohima demanding the resignation of the chief minister and his entire cabinet for going ahead with the urban local body (ULB) polls with 33 per cent reservation for women despite opposition from powerful tribal groups.