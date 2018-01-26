Nagaland at cusp of history, says Governor P B Acharya

TR Zeliang being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor PB Acharya at a ceremony in Kohima on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) TR Zeliang being sworn-in as the new chief minister of Nagaland by Governor PB Acharya at a ceremony in Kohima on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya on Friday said the state stands at the cusp of history as the Assembly election is going to be held next month while the people are eager for a final settlement of the Naga political issue. Addressing the Republic Day celebration here, he said 20 years of negotiations with NSCN(IM) and signing of the Framework Agreement in 2015 with it have given hope to the people that solution to the issue is not far.

“The joining of six Naga national political groups (NNPGs) in peace talks further bolsters this hope that we together are able to resolve this issue,” Acharya said. He said numerous resolutions were passed by the Nagaland Assembly and other forums to give the right impetus to the peace process from time to time.

The credit for bringing about the various factions together on a common platform should deservedly go to the Tribal Hohos (organisations) and its apex bodies, the Church, Civil society, NGOs and the NNPGs, he said. “This therefore is considered to be the most opportune time for the Naga political groups to resolve the seven decades old Naga political issue once and for all,” he said.

With the Assembly election scheduled for February 27, Acharya appealed to all the political parties and people at large to maintain peace, dignity and decorum during poll campaign. Earlier, the Governor took salute from 22 parade contingents comprising of both the armed and unarmed security forces, ex-servicemen, NCC, scouts and guides and school children.

He also handed over meritorious awards to police personnel and government servants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App