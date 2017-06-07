Nagaland: 3 suspected terrorists killed, one jawan dead in encounter

This development comes close on the heels of the recent announcement by the government about a sharp decline in violence, extortion and attacks on security forces in the Northeast. This development comes close on the heels of the recent announcement by the government about a sharp decline in violence, extortion and attacks on security forces in the Northeast.

At least three suspected terrorists were killed, and one jawan lost his life in an encounter with the security forces in Nagaland’s Mau on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI. There has been one civilian casualty, while three more jawans have been injured in the encounter as operations are still underway.

This development comes close on the heels of the recent announcement by the government about a sharp decline in violence, extortion and attacks on security forces in the Northeast. The Ministry of Home Affairs had released data highlighting three years of the NDA government. As per data available with the MHA, only 484 such incidents were reported in 2016 as compared to 1,025 in 2012 and 732 in 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

More details awaited.

