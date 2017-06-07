Latest News
  • Nagaland: 3 suspected terrorists killed, one jawan dead in encounter

Nagaland: 3 suspected terrorists killed, one jawan dead in encounter

Three more jawans have been injured in the encounter as operations are underway. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 8:32 am
Nagaland, Nagaland encounter, Nagaland terror attack, Nagaland terrorists, Nagaland news, Nagaland security forces, Nagaland news, This development comes close on the heels of the recent announcement by the government about a sharp decline in violence, extortion and attacks on security forces in the Northeast.

Related News

At least three suspected terrorists were killed, and one jawan lost his life in an encounter with the security forces in Nagaland’s Mau on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI. There has been one civilian casualty, while three more jawans have been injured in the encounter as operations are still underway.

This development comes close on the heels of the recent announcement by the government about a sharp decline in violence, extortion and attacks on security forces in the Northeast. The Ministry of Home Affairs had released data highlighting three years of the NDA government. As per data available with the MHA, only 484 such incidents were reported in 2016 as compared to 1,025 in 2012 and 732 in 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

More details awaited.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. R
    Rajeev
    Jun 7, 2017 at 8:35 am
    A jawan is never killed he gets mart , pls refrain ur language THE INDIAN EXPRESS, it's pathetic standard shown by national newspaper like yours.
    Reply
    1. A
      ah
      Jun 7, 2017 at 8:27 am
      NOT a single comment by Desh Bhaqts????
      Reply

      Best of Express

      Buzzing Now

      Top News

      Jun 07: Latest News