Nagaland: 10 ministers of Zeliang Cabinet sworn in

Nagaland chief minister T R Zeliang’s 10-member cabinet was sworn in on Saturday, a day after he won a vote of confidence in the state assembly.

Four of the ministers — Imkong L Imchen, Yanthungo Patton, G Kaito Aye and Kipili Sangtam — were members of Shurhozelie Liezietsu’s ministry. They had shifted their allegiance and joined Zeliang’s camp that led to Liezietsu’s ouster on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha member and former CM Neiphiu Rio was among those present at the swearing-in ceremony. He was until a few months ago at loggerheads with Zeliang as well as Liezietsu and was suspended from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in May 2016.

Separately, the NPF has expelled 19 MLAs and placed under suspension 10 others for anti-party activities. They had joined Zeliang camp and ousted Liezietsu.

