Naga Students’ Federation observes its 70th Foundation Day

Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), an apex students’ body in Nagaland on Sunday observed its 70th Foundation Day. NSF was primarily formed with the focus to work towards achieving a peaceful solution to the Naga political issue and also to shape the Naga society in various dimensions, said former NSF president, N S N Lotha while addressing the 70th anniversary of the Federation here this evening.

Lamenting that NSF has been losing its ground while its glory has been deteriorating, Lotha urged upon the incumbent officials of the Federation to retrospect the weak areas and make sincere efforts to instill the lost glory.

“If you make sincere and dedicated endeavour, the seniors will extend full support to make NSF into a vibrant organisation,” he asserted.

Supplementing Lotha, former NSF president Achumbemo Kikon while exhorting the gathering called upon the federation to try to connect the missing link and work hard to regain the lost glory by being an effective torch bearer of the Naga political issue.

