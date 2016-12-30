Naga solution lies in mutual understanding, not in confrontation: NSCN(IM) gen secy Thuingaleng Muivah

Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) DASARATH DEKA Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) DASARATH DEKA

A solution to the decades-old Naga issue lay in “mutual understanding “and not in confrontation,” and the NSCN(IM) was looking forward to it, its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah said on Friday. “Our solution lies in mutual understanding and agreement to disagreement between the two contending parties, not in confrontation. Our prosperity lies in interdependent relationship with other people and nations, not in isolation from them. Our future lies in our issue, not in the east or west,” Muivah, in a statement issued from the NSCN(IM) headquarters at Hebron near Dimapur on the New Year eve, said.

Expressing hope that the New Year woiuld be one of rejoicing and jubilation, Muivah also asked different factions of the Naga movement to sink their differences and unite in the political line. “In the New Year, let us shrug off and exhale the past differences. We have already declared a statement appealing to all brothers and sisters in different camps to forgive our past mistakes as we have forgiven them and unite in the political line of the people,” he said.

Muivah also said no enemies could defeat and destroy the Nagas so long as they were on the Lord’s side. “Nagas will be pulled down only by their own mistakes and sins. A nation cannot be built upon the foundation of hatred and communalism. If God wills 2017 will be a remarkable and historic year. I believe that it will be a year of rejoicing and jubilation for the long suppressed and oppressed Nagas,” he said.

