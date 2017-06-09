Naga insurgent group chief SS Khaplang dies in Myanmar

NSCN-K chairman SS Khaplang NSCN-K chairman SS Khaplang

Naga insurgent group NSCN-K chairman SS Khaplang has passed away after suffering a diabetic stroke in Myanmar, news agency ANI reported. He was 77. According to reports, he died in Myanmar’s Taga region.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) had pulled out of the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India in April 2015. Since then, the militant group has been active in Mon and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh — Longding, Tirap and Changlang — after floating a new platform called the United Liberation Front of Western South-East Asia (ULFWSA).

NSCN(K), which carried out the Manipur ambush in which 18 Indian Army personnel were killed in 2015, was declared as a “terrorist organisation” by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

