Naga Accord nowhere in sight, PM Modi’s words don’t mean anything: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 claim on Naga peace accord.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, “August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don’t mean anything. #CantFindTheAccord”

On August 3, 2015, PM Modi had announced that the government has entered into an agreement with Naga insurgent group Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) to resolve a conflict that has been festering for six decades. He said the accord did not just mark the end of a problem but the “beginning of a new future” in the northeast region with which he shared a “deep” relationship.

The 2015 announcement related to the Naga Accord was made at an event at 7 Race Course Road in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, other government officials and NSCN(I-M) chief Thuingaleng Muivah along with other leaders of the group.

“It (The agreement) will restore peace and pave the way for prosperity in the North East. It will advance a life of dignity, opportunity and equity for the Naga people, based on their genius and consistent with the uniqueness of the Naga people and their culture and traditions,” an official statement had said.

Highly placed government sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the peace deal rests on a breakthrough formula which does not involve redrawing the state’s borders. Instead, the sources said, the deal involves creating a mechanism which would create institutions allowing autonomy to Naga tribes living across the border in Manipur — a significant climbdown by insurgent leaders.

