Nabha prison break: ‘Accused trained to stay hungry, rehearsed jailbreak for months’

Alleged Khalistani militant Kashmir Singh, who escaped along with Khalistan Liberation Force commander Harminder Singh Mintoo from Patiala’s Nabha jail in November last year, had trained himself to stay hungry for weeks and hide in jungles and narrow caves, a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police said. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act was registered soon after Mintoo’s arrest from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station.

Kashmir Singh is still on the run and investigators believe he could be hiding in either Delhi or neighbouring states. Accused of gunning down a Shiv Sena leader in Gurdaspur in 2015, he was among the six inmates who escaped after gunmen stormed the jail on November 27 last year.

According to the Delhi Police chargesheet, after fleeing, Mintoo and Kashmir Singh cut their beards and moustaches once they reached Haryana, and then came to Delhi.

After reaching the capital, they parted ways and decided to meet in Goa, sources said. But Mintoo was arrested by a team of the Special Cell, and a semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Mintoo said that Kashmir Singh had been rehearsing the jailbreak for months. He had practised surviving in tough situations without food, police sources said. In jail, he would live in isolation and not eat for weeks. He had told Mintoo that he would not contact any of his family members while he was in jail, sources said.

Sources said police have named 14 persons, including Mintoo, who were part of the jailbreak conspiracy. Police said Mintoo is currently lodged in Punjab jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now