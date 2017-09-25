Nabha jailbreak: UP STF chief refutes Punjab claim, says wanted man never nabbed

“Punjab Police had not named any specific officer of the UP Police in their input. It was only in media reports that Amitabh Yash’s name was mentioned. I shall submit my report to the UP government in a few days.” Express Archive “Punjab Police had not named any specific officer of the UP Police in their input. It was only in media reports that Amitabh Yash’s name was mentioned. I shall submit my report to the UP government in a few days.” Express Archive

Even as an ADGP-rank officer in Uttar Pradesh readies a probe report into allegations of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ganshyampuria, wanted in Nabha jailbreak case, being let off after his arrest in the state, UP Special Task Force chief Amitabh Yash, has reiterated that the STF never arrested Gopi.

Talking to The Indian Express on phone, Yash added that Punjab police had never made any allegations against him, although there is an inquiry ordered by UP government to verify if STF arrested and subsequently let off Gopi.

Uttar Pradesh’s ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar is probing the allegations against STF after news reports highlighted an “input”, shared by Punjab Police with their UP counterparts regarding Gopi on September 13.

The input said Gopi had been arrested and was being “let off” after a deal involving money.

Punjab police sources said they had intercepted a string of conversations, involving an Amritsar-based liquor contractor, Rimple, and three men in UP — Sandeep Tiwari aka Pintoo (a UP-based politician), Amandeep Singh and Harjinder Singh. These conversations indicated that Gopi had been caught in UP and was being released after the liquor contractor got in touch with Pintoo. The input led to the arrest of three — Pintoo, Amandeep and Harjinder. But Gopi remains at large.

Kumar, meanwhile, visited Amritsar and went back to UP after questioning the trio and Rimple.

Kumar said, “Punjab Police had not named any specific officer of the UP Police in their input. It was only in media reports that Amitabh Yash’s name was mentioned. I shall submit my report to the UP government in a few days.”

Recalling the “input” that Punjab Police passed on to UP Police, Amitabh Yash told The Indian Express, “(Punjab IG Organised Crime Intelligence Unit) Nilabh Kishore called me on September 13 and inquired if somebody (Gopi) had been intercepted. We do not do anti-terrorism operations. I still confirmed from my entire team and informed him that there was no such arrest. For the last 15 days, no one from my team had gone to the area about which Punjab Police had inputs that Gopi was picked from. Had there been any operation to catch a dreaded terrorist who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, there would have been a proper planning. At least 20 to 30 commandos would have been involved. There are DIG, SP, Additional SP rank officers under me. It cannot be that I quietly went, picked a terrorist and later let him off.”

Maintaining that Punjab Police did not level any allegations against him, Yash said: “If there is any substantial allegation against anyone, it has to be said on paper, which would have led to registration of an FIR.”

