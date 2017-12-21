Nabha jailbreak ‘suspect’ held: Punjab Police

A number of armed men had facilitated the escape of four gangsters from the high-security Nabha jail on November 27, 2016. Express Archives A number of armed men had facilitated the escape of four gangsters from the high-security Nabha jail on November 27, 2016. Express Archives

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man in a robbery case, who they also claim provided “financial and logistical support” to perpetrators and gangsters involved in sensational Nabha jailbreak case. In November last year, armed men had freed four dreaded gangsters and two terrorists from maximum security Nabha jail. Acording to police, the arrested man, Inderjit Singh Sandhu, also handled the Facebook profiles of gangster Vicky Gounder and the Shera Khuban gang and had been repeatedly using this platform for issuing threats.

Patiala police said that Sandhu, a resident of Sangatpura village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested following an “input provided by the Intelligence Wing, Punjab”.

Sandhu, along with five to six others, was booked in a case at Rajpura Sadar police station on October 23 in a case of robbery. Apart from robbery (392 IPC), he was booked under sections of theft (382 IPC), extortion (384 IPC), criminal intimidation (506 IPC), rioting, criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC) and also under sections of Arms Act. A police official said the case was registered on “source report”.

Sandhu has now been remanded to three-day police custody in this case. “The custodial interrogation of the accused is likely to throw significant light on the Nabha jailbreak case conspiracy and other heinous crimes committed in the state,” police stated.

Four gangsters Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Sekhon, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Amandeep Singh Dhotian and two terrorists Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh had escaped from Nabha jail on November 27, 2016 after armed men attacked the jail. While Sekhon, Neeta Deol, Dhotian and Mintoo were rearrested, Gounder and Kashmir are still at large.

In a press release, police said Sandhu was one of the closest associates/accomplices of notorious gangsters of Punjab — Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder, Prema Lohoria, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol involved in the Nabha jailbreak case. “The accused was one of the masterminds of the Nabha jailbreak case and was instrumental in providing logistical support, managing finances and providing hideouts to the gangsters involved in the Nabha jailbreak case. Inderjit Singh Sandhu is involved in number of heinous crimes (extortion, drugs, gunrunning etc.) registered across the state of Punjab,” police stated. According to police sources, Sandhu was initially detained by authorities at Delhi’s IGI Airport on December 12 on his arrival from Jordan. Although police had issued a look out circular for him, Sandhu was travelling on fake passport of Gurjant Singh, and was booked under sections of Passport Act at the airport police station on December 13. Later acting on an intelligence tip off, Punjab Police learnt that the man arrested in Delhi was the man wanted by them.

