Nabha jailbreak: Mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, three accomplices arrested from Moga village

Arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon Arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon

In a joint operation with Patiala and Moga police, the counter intelligence wing of Punjab police arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, 27, the alleged mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, from village Dhudike in Moga on Sunday. The police raided a residence in Dhudike where Sekhon and three others were hiding in the afternoon. The other three who were nabbed includes Manvir Sekhon alias Mani, the cousin of Gurpreet Sekhon; Rajwinder Raja alias Sultan of Mangeywala and Kulwinder Singh alias Bhimbri of Sidana.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, AIG counter intelligence wing, said that ‘raid was conducted following a tip- off’. “We had reliable inputs of these gangsters moving around in this area. Also, there were inputs of them staying at a residence in Dhudike. We conducted the raid in a planned way and forces blocked the entire routes to the village. None of the four suspects are injured in the operation.”

“Gurpreet Sekhon was the mastermind of the entire Nabha jailbreak episode and he had hatched the entire conspiracy sitting inside the jail. On November 27, his cousin Manvir Sekhon and Rajwinder Raja alias Sultan attacked the prison to help the gangsters run free. They were working on commands of Gurpreet Sekhon who was inside jail,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan said that four weapons including four pistols- two of 0.32 bore, one each of 0.30 bore and 0.12 bore- have been recovered. “We have also recovered two vehicles including one Verna and an I-20 car from them. They are being thoroughly checked for more weapons,” he said.

Booked in over 13 FIRs including murder and attempt to murder, Sekhon is the main accused in rival Sukha Kahlwan murder case. Both Gurpreet and his cousin Manvir are from Mudki village of Ferozepur. Of six gangsters that ran away from Nabha jail, Sekhon is third to be arrested. A day after the jailbreak, the Delhi Police had nabbed terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo from Nizamuddin railway station while he was trying to board a train.

On January 17, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested gangster Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol from Indore where he was living as a tenant on fake identity for nearly 50 days after he escaped from the jail. The three yet to be arrested are Vicky Goundar, Amandeep Singh Dhotian and terrorist Kashmir Singh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd