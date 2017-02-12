Top stories at 9 pm, February 12: Nabha jailbreak mastermind arrested, Sasikala rejects rumours of MLAs ‘held hostage’ and more stories

Gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon Gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon

Mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, three gangsters nabbed in Moga

A counter intelligence wing of Punjab police has arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, the mastermind of last year’s Nabha jailbreak from a house in Dhudike village in Moga district on Sunday. In the joint operation of Patiala and Moga police, three other gangsters were also arrested along with Gurpreet Sekhon. The three others who have been arrested are Manvir Sekhon, Rajwinder Raja and Kulwinder Singh. With the nabbing of Gurpreet, so far three of the six Nabha jail escapees have been arrested. Read full story here

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala rejects rumours of MLAs ‘held hostage’

Sasikala during a press conference

Rubbishing rumours of AIADMK MLAs being ‘held hostage’ at the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, party General Secretary VK Sasikala on Sunday said that neither their(MLAs) free movement nor their freedom of expression have been hindered.”See it for yourselves, they are in touch with their families over phone,” Sasikala told reporters at the resort. “Opposition parties are spreading rumours. Party MLAs are not locked up,” she added. On being questioned about the DA case verdict by the SC that is expected in the coming week, she chose to adopt a wait and watch policy. Read full story here

Germany elects Frank-Walter Steinmeier as new president

Newly elected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German lawmakers on Sunday elected Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority to be the new president of the country. A special assembly in Berlin made up of the 630 members of parliament’s lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany’s 16 states elected the former foreign minister as the president. In his acceptance speech, Steinmeier said, “Let’s be brave, because then we don’t have to be afraid of the future.” He further said that the world faces “rough times,” but Germany, as a functioning democracy, had the responsibility to fight for stability. “Isn’t it actually wonderful, that this Germany, our difficult fatherland, that this country has become an anchor of hope in the world for many,” after overcoming wars and totalitarianism, Steinmeier added. Read full story here

India closes in on victory vs Bangladesh in 1st test

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, right, shares a light moment with India's captain Virat Kohli

On day four of the one-off test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Sunday, India need seven more wickets to win the match. Bangladesh finished the day precarious 103 for three, chasing a mammoth target of 459. Bangladesh needs 356 more runs to win the Test and three sessions to survive, with Shakib Al Hasan (9*) and Mahmudullah (21*) batting at the crease. Read full story here

PM Modi asks ministers to submit details of tours of 3 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent Cabinet meeting has given a directive to his ministerial colleagues to give details of tours, if any, undertaken by them during the last three months. According to sources, it is done as an exercise aimed at ascertaining whether they promoted demonetisation and other initiatives. All ministers are asked to submit their tour details by Monday, and if not on tour, they should mention if they were in Delhi and attended office. Read full story here

