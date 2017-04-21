Nabha jailbreak mastermind and aides kill three rivals

Three history-sheeters were shot dead in an attack allegedly led by Nabha jailbreak ‘mastermind’ Vicky Gounder and four of his men near Kahnuwal Road Bypass near Gurdaspur city on Thursday.

The attack was the fallout of rivalry between the two gangs, police said. The victims were unarmed, they added. Two of the victims, Harpreet Singh Subedar and Sukhchain Singh Jatt, died on the spot while another, identified as Happy, succumbed later in the day. No arrests were made till late Thursday.

Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjit Singh said, “Five gangsters were returning from Gurdaspur court after a hearing. They were out on bail. Their SUV was overtaken by Vicky Gounder and his men in another car. The Gounder group opened fire. It seems to be a well-planned attack. We are investigating all aspects.”

