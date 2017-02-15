Nabha jailbreak: ‘Kingpin’ has 2 wives

Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon. Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon.

Gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, the alleged mastermind behind Nabha jailbreak, has two wives who visited him in Indore and Kota while he was on the run, say police investigators who interrogated him after his arrest from Dhudhike village in Moga district. “Sekhon has two daughters from first wife and one daughter from the second wife. His both wives visited him along with his mother when he was on the run. The latest visit was as recent as about 20 days back. Kulwinder Singh, who was among the three others arrested with Sekhon, facilitated their visits to Sekhon on a private vehicle,” one of the investigators told The Indian Express.

Asked if Sekhon could invite any legal action for bigamy, the official said, “There should be a complaint from one of the wives to initiate such legal action. Both the wives were staying in same house with him. And his mother also accompanied them when they visited him.”

“The recent visit to Kota followed the arrest of gangster Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol from Indore after which Sekhon shifted from Indore to Kota,” the officer told.