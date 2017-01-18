Nabha jailbreak: Fugitive gangster arrested in Indore

Kulpreet Singh Deol. Kulpreet Singh Deol.

Two people, including a gangster who fled after the Nabha jailbreak in Punjab in November, were arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Kulpreet Singh Deol alias Neeta carried Rs 5 lakh reward on his head since his escape from the high-security prison last year.

Police said Neeta, a Moga resident, is a hardened criminal who ran an organised gang. He played a major role in gangster Sukhbir Kahlawan’s murder in Phagwara in January 2015. He was involved in several cases of looting and kidnapping since 2012 and had fled to Dubai. Neeta was arrested on his return in January 2016. He fled from Nabha jail along with three gangsters, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Vicky Gonder and Amandeep Singh Dhotian, and terrorists Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh. Armed gangsters freed them after firing indiscriminately. Neeta, the main accused in the jailbreak, is the second of the six fugitive inmates to be arrested. Delhi Police had earlier nabbed Mintoo.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Neeta was arrested along with Sunil Kalra, a murder convict from Ludhiana who had jumped parole, from a flat in Indore’s Khajrana locality. Eight mobile phones, Rs 92,000 and a laptop were recovered from them.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, an MP police officer, said the two had kept a low profile after renting the flat using forged documents. He added that a verification drive of tenants led to the arrests. “They were impersonating individuals with fake names,’’ he said. A Punjab Police team is likely to reach Indore on Wednesday to take them into custody.