Nabha jailbreak escapee Harminder Singh Mintoo cleared in Halwara explosives case

Khalistani militant Harminder Singh Mintoo (File Photo) Khalistani militant Harminder Singh Mintoo (File Photo)

HARMINDER SINGH Mintoo, one of the six prisoners who escaped during the Nabha jailbreak and was recaptured from Delhi, has been acquitted in the Halwara Air Force station explosives case by a Ludhiana court on Thursday. The court of additional sessions judge Amarinder Singh Shergill acquitted Mintoo, Khalistan Liberation Force chief, citing lack of evidence as four others booked in the case – Bakshish Singh, Pargat Singh, Jasbir Singh and Harjant Singh – were also acquitted in May 2013. It was on January 24, 2010, that the Ludhiana police claimed to have recovered an abandoned Maruti car outside the Halwara air force station.

An Improvised Explosives Device (IED) was allegedly fitted in the vehicle by Mintoo and his accomplices. On January 25, 2010, FIR was registered against five persons, including Mintoo, under sections 4, 5 of the Explosive Substance Act, Section 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC and 15, 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAP) Act at Sudhar police station by Ludhiana rural police. Mintoo was arrested from IGI Airport of Delhi in 2014 while returning from Thailand where he was allegedly running an entire network of KLF. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mintoo’s advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said, “Bakshish Singh, one of the four persons booked in the case, had claimed in his statement that Mintoo helped them plant the explosives.

However, there was no evidence and Bakshish Singh himself was acquitted in 2013. The prosecution failed to prove his hand in the conspiracy.” Meanwhile, Mintoo, currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, was not present in court on Thursday. His advocate claimed he was suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure. “He has been admitted to hospital inside Patiala jail. So, police informed the court that he is unwell and cannot attend hearing personally. He had undergone a heart bypass surgery few years back and now he is patient of high blood pressure. So, verdict was pronounced without his physical appearance,” said Manjhpur.

On April 21, Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to Mintoo in another case of alleged recovery of AK-47 weapon from him which was registered in 2009 at Bhogpur police station of Jalandhar under Arms Act and UAP Act. Mintoo, a native of Dalli village in Jalandhar, is currently booked in at least 12 such cases of alleged terrorist activities. After the Nabha jailbreak in November 2016, he was re-arrested from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi as he was planning to flee to Germany via Goa.

He had chopped off his long beard to conceal identity. His family now lives in Goa. Police also claimed his links with Islamic terrorist groups in Pakistan from where he received training and visited frequently to meet jihadi terrorists. He also travelled to Europe using fake Malaysian passport to collect funds for KLF and radicalise Sikh youths.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now