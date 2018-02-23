Nabha jailbreak case: Key accused Ramanjit Singh Romi arrested in Hong Kong

His role is also suspected in targeted killings of 2016-17 in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. (Source-ANI) His role is also suspected in targeted killings of 2016-17 in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. (Source-ANI)

Ramanjit Singh Romi, the key accused in the sensational Nabha jailbreak of 2016 has been arrested in Hong Kong, police said on Friday. In November 2016, armed men had freed four dreaded gangsters and two terrorists from maximum security Nabha jail in Patiala district of Punjab. Romi, the main conspirator in the infamous jail break case, has been arrested by Chinese law enforcement agencies and Hong Kong Police. He was arrested in connection with a robbery. Meanwhile, Punjab police has taken up the matter with foreign ministry to get him extradited. An Interpol alert confirming the development was received by Punjab police.

Romi was previously arrested in 2016, but was later released on bail. He allegedly jumped bail and escaped to Hong Kong. A Red Corner Notice was issued against Romi since his disappearance. His role is also suspected in targeted killings of 2016-17 in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, the police officer said, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Punjab police had roped in the Interpol to help them to trace and nab ‘Romi’. During interrogation last year, police came to know that Romi’ had provided funds for the November 2016 Nabha jailbreak and had even set up a “control room” in Hong Kong to coordinate the movement of the jailbreak escapees using the Internet and WhatsApp, an ANI report said.

According to Punjab police, he remained in touch with gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, another key plotter and one of the six people to escape Nabha prison in November 2016. Sekhon and some of his associates were arrested in February 2017.

Romi is believed to have provided monetary help to escapees for their jailbreak, police said. Romi also faces charges of theft and forgery after police found a stolen car from him in Nabha in 2016. He was also charged with cheating after he was found in possession of several Chinese credit cards.

With input from agencies

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App