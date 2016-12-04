Nabha jail escapee Neeta Deol not held or detained so far: Punjab cops tell HC

The court, which had earlier issued interim directions to the Punjab police to produce Deol before the magistrate after his arrest, scheduled the next hearing for December 19. The court, which had earlier issued interim directions to the Punjab police to produce Deol before the magistrate after his arrest, scheduled the next hearing for December 19.

The Punjab police on Saturday reiterated its stand before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Moga-based gangster Kulpreet Singh Deol alias Neeta Deol had not been arrested so far after his escape from Nabha high security jail on November 27 along with other five persons.

The information was submitted before the court headed by Justice MMS Bedi by Patiala SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who is also a member of the SIT probing the jailbreak case. The SSP also mentioned about Deol’s antecedents in the affidavit.

The court, which had earlier issued interim directions to the Punjab police to produce Deol before the magistrate after his arrest, scheduled the next hearing for December 19 when the police would also have to submit the status report regarding the arrest of Deol.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition moved by Deol’s father Surjit Singh, who had sought directions to the Punjab DGP to produce his son before the court while arguing that according to certain social media reports, including the Facebook page of Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and other jail escapees were already in police custody.

