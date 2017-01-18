Nabha jail break accused, accomplice handed over to Punjab cops

Following the Nabha jailbreak where six inmates, including Mintoo and four gangsters had escaped from the Maximum Security Nabha Jail, Tiwari was suspended and the jail superintendent and acting deputy superintendent were dismissed. Following the Nabha jailbreak where six inmates, including Mintoo and four gangsters had escaped from the Maximum Security Nabha Jail, Tiwari was suspended and the jail superintendent and acting deputy superintendent were dismissed.

A court in Indore on Wednesday handed over Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol, a gangster who escaped from Nabha jail in Patiala, to Punjab Police on a transit remand till January 20. Neeta along with his associate Sunil Kalra alias Shella were arrested on Tuesday from a flat in Khajrana area of the city. The jail break accused and his associate were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Dharmendra Tada, who ordered handing over these criminals on transit remand to Punjab Police till January 20.

Meanwhile, police said the culprits took a flat on rent about 10 days back through an online classified advertisement on a website.

Watch what else is making news

“Jail break accused and his associate were caught yesterday while a search operation was being conducted to collect information of tenants with dubious activities. This operation was a part of enhanced security in view of coming Republic Day,” Indore Police DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters.

Mishra informed that Neeta had taken this flat on rent about 10-days back.

“Neeta and Kalra had contacted the flat owner after seeing the advertisement on a website. They provided fake documents to the owner, posing as truck drivers,” he added.

DIG said the neighbours suspected their activities as they used to spend most of their time inside the flat.

“Neeta and his associate had reached Indore after staying in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. We have recovered eight mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 92,000 in cash from them,” he said.

Mishra said Punjab Police team officers led by a DSP had arrived here to take the transit remand of both the accused. They would be produced in the district court in Patiala.

Six inmates – Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, Kashmeer Singh, Gurpreet Singh Shekhon, Vicky Gonder, Kulpreet Singh and Amandeep Singh- had escaped from Punjab’s Nabha jail in November last year.