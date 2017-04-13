Nabard’s 100 per cent KYC verification will affect disbursal of crop loans: DCCBs

Nabard’s decision to initiate 100 per cent KYC verification of the accounts at District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB)s, bankers said, will affect the disbursal of crop loans for the upcoming kharif season. The KYC verification, they added, will increase their losses and make them much weaker financially. Post-demonetisation, DCCBs across the country have been complaining about the treatment meted out to them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The primarily rural banks were barred from accepting withdrawn notes and their deposits in old notes were not exchanged. As many as 34 DCCBs across Maharashtra had seen deposits of Rs 2,743.48 crore in old currency notes, which they have not been able to exchange yet. Between November and January, the banks had seen withdrawals to the tune of Rs 7,987.21 crore, while cash worth Rs 2,900 crore were deposited. While hearing a case filed by the DCCBs about the failure of the RBI to exchange their old currency notes, the apex court had allowed for the exchange, provided that 100 per cent of the accounts are KYC verified.

Nabard, which exercises supervisory functions on the DCCBs, was entrusted with the verification of the accounts. It had already conducted three inspections so far. DCCBs were hopeful of an early resolution of their woes, as the season for kharif disbursal is near at hand. Ramesh Thorat, chairman of the Pune DCCB, said, earlier Nabard had physically verified KYC documents of over 1 lakh accounts, which had seen deposits. “However, from April 10, they have again started verification of documents of 100 per cent of the account holders. This is going to be a time-consuming affair,” he added. Thorat said their bank has suffered a loss of Rs 10 crore so far.

The verification process comes at a time when banks are getting ready for the upcoming Kharif season. Maharashtra’s outlay for the 2017-18 season is more than Rs 58,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore is scheduled to be disbursed by the DCCBs. However, 11 of the 34 DCCBs, bankers said will not be able to meet their target due to liquidity issues and weak financial health. The share of crop loan for DCCBs might be lesser than the commercial banks but they disburse to larger number of farmers. The possible credit crunch, Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the state government’s committee to study agrarian distress, said is a serious issue and demands immediate attention. “Commercial banks should be asked to step in districts where DCCBs are not able to meet their targets,” he said. Tiwari added that he will be talking to the chief minister about the matter.

