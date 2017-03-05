NABARD submits KYC verification report: Now, Maharashtra’s DCCBs pin hopes on RBI to get old currencies exchanged

The 31 DCCBs in the state have Rs 4,311 crore in SBNs The 31 DCCBs in the state have Rs 4,311 crore in SBNs

After several rounds of inspection, the work of KYC verification of the accounts of the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) seems to be over. NABARD, as per the latest instructions of the RBI, has submitted the verification report of accounts last week and the banks hope this would be the last inspection they would have to go through. The DCCBs that are stuck with large amount of withdrawn notes hope the RBI would now give them the green signal to exchange these notes.

Soon after demonetisation, the RBI had passed several orders that had crippled the functioning of the DCCBs. Not only were they not allowed to deposit old currency notes, but the deposits they had received during the first two days were not allowed to be exchanged. The DCCBs had moved the Supreme Court for relief and during the hearing the RBI had expressed doubts over the KYC compliance of the DCCBs. In its order the apex court had asked the remittance of the old currency notes, but had asked for 100 per cent KYC compliance of the accounts that had deposited the specified bank notes (SBNs). The 31 DCCBs in Maharashtra have Rs 4,311 crore in SBNs which they want to exchange.

After the December verdict, the RBI had asked NABARD to undertake the inspection but procedural details were lacking. During the first phase, NABARD had physically inspected 25 branches of each DCCBs and submitted their report. Subsequently, the DCCBs were asked to submit KYC details of each and every account in triplicate. However, this exercise proved to be cumbersome and collection of documents for all the 370 DCCBs in the country would have been a tedious job. The RBI had there by instructed NABARD to physically inspect the KYC documents of accounts that had seen deposits over Rs 50,000. The inspections got over last week and now the DCCBs are hoping for an early end to their predicament.

In Maharashtra the DCCBs have always been commended for their extensive rural outreach. At many remote places these are the only banks and suspension of banking services had affected the rural populace severely. Acting as bankers for cooperative institutions these banks depose of salaries of sugar mill workers, primary teachers, anganwadi workers, dairies, etc. Till January, the banks had seen outgoing RTGS of more than Rs 7,000 crore while incoming RTGS was just around Rs 4,000 crore. Financial health of many of the banks have gone astray and around eight of them might end up loosing their licence soon.

“NABARD officials have checked the accounts four times and we were cleared each time. If the RBI does not allow us to remit our SBNs, we will be forced to move the Supreme Court,” said Ramesh Thorat, president, PDCCB.