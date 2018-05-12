Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or any Samajhdar can become PM: Shatrughan Sinha tells PM Modi

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

As polling is underway in high-stakes Karnataka today, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s prime-ministerial ambitions. Sinha also termed as ‘petty’ PM Modi’s labelling the opposition party as “PPP” (Punjab, Pondicherry & Parivar).

“It’s not at all becoming of the PM of 130 crore countrymen to make mocking definitions of another national political party in any election. The Hon’ble PM sounds like he’s trying to teach abbreviations of words to KG children. Sir, the entire country isn’t a school..@BJP4India,” Sinha said on Twitter.

“Making such definitions (PPP-Punjab, Pondicherry & Parivar) is a form of petty politics & proves a fear of falling & failing. Elections cannot be won with this “ART”, rather it is won by winning over “HEARTS” of people – with or without the most talked about & feared EVMs…,” he added.

He also told Modi that he isn’t the ‘only registered authority to hold and retain the Prime Minister’s chair’. “People expect at least a mature & analytical growth based speech from you Sir, if nothing more. It appears that you are the only registered authority to hold & retain the highest chair! We too raised slogans till you got into the chair with our promotion, protection & projection,” he tweeted.

“Sir, you received our full support along with full media support & now you are raising slogans so that it isn’t taken over? What’s wrong if the president of biggest, oldest national party sees the possibility & wishes to be next PM..if he wins the upcoming elections? @BJP4India,” he said.

Sinha also heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi saying that he is liked by the general public. “Sir. He is popular with the general public & very much liked by them. Anybody can dream & dreams would only come true if you dream. As said earlier, to become the PM one needs no qualification or special wisdom….@BJP4India.”

“Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar, if he has the numbers & support. Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all isn’t it their internal matter & any PMship has to be through verdict of majority,” he said.

He also said the NDA government is finding it difficult to answer questions pertaining to cases such as Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, PNB Bank scam and Rafale. “By the way, the president of the oldest party has really matured in last few years & has been raising some pertinent question which we are refusing to answer or even entertain. The Neerav/the Lalit/ the Mallyas/the Bank/the Raffael deal & so on..@narendramodi @BJP4India,” he said.

“Instead of answering we go for “Attention Diversion Politics” – an art which we have mastered, far from development & other issues. However Sir, it’s a matter of our people, our politics & our latest policies“so less said the better”.With regards to you!Jai Karnataka, Jai Hind,” he added.

